Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Charais's avatar
Charais
Apr 21

As a dental hygiene student, I also had human cadavers to study as did dental students. Our bodies had been pre-dissected (probably by medical students) with vessels, muscles and nerve fibers tagged for identification. I remember the greasy feel of the body when it was fresher compared to the dried, sinewy leathery bodies that had spent some time in the lab. That was by far one of the most difficult classes I ever took, between the reality of seeing dead bodies and memorizing the parts, innervation and action. It’s been 50 years since I took the class and it’s one I never will forget. Yes the smells, squirting the bodies with formalin and rewrapping in plastic. The glimpse of nail polish on a delicate hand. The deli meat slicer used to slice up the brains. I guess it was all fairly traumatic really. Nobody talked about it.

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Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
Apr 21

Amazon DRM... tempting, but NO. Try CD instead.

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