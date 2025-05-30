Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia's avatar
Alicia
3d

Just reading the title I thought: right, it’s almost as though they planned it all out, the Patriot Act, the ritual humiliations at the airport, and being used to all of it, then the ridiculous and cruel policies during a bad flu season that apparently lasted — wait - it’s still ongoing. They never give back your freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aaron Kheriaty, MD
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
3d

I firmly agree with all said, which echoes my convictions in Colonialism and The Post-Covid Era, a lengthy research article with a Part 2 section beginning with the following:

"The story of colonial warfare against Native Americans, and groups in many other nations, has parallels to the way common citizens have been treated in the “post-Covid era.” The manufactured emergency of the Covid pandemic has resulted in population reduction through biowarfare, internment, surveillance, rights that can be revoked on a whim or disregarded in practice, travel passes, and internalization of manufactured identities- all supposedly for our own good, enforced by a paternal state that treats us like children to “civilize” us."

http://joshuarayjongema.com/2024/02/02/colonialism-the-post-covid-era/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aaron Kheriaty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture