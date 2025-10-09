Brownstone Institute Conference & Gala
Brownstone Institute’s fifth annual conference and gala takes place in beautiful Salt Lake City, October 30 - November 2, 2025. It offers supporters a chance to learn from and exchange ideas with the best minds on the subjects of medicine, food, economics, education, technology, civil liberties, and spirituality—all the topics that are driving the transition the US and the world over.
Little America Hotel
Date and Time
Friday, October 31, 2025: 9 am – 5 pm (MST)
Saturday, November 1, 2025: 9 am – 11 pm (MST)
Location
Little America Hotel
500 South Main Street
Salt Lake City, Utah 84101
+1-802-596-5700
About This Event
The event begins with an optional informal meet and greet on Thursday evening in the Arizona Room from 6 pm to 10 pm for early arrivals. Then we begin on Friday morning with panel discussions and end with a gala white/black-tie dinner on Saturday night.
We expect panel discussions to begin at about 9:00 am on Friday, with a break for lunch and continuing through the afternoon. The Saturday schedule will be similar, but will culminate with cocktails and a gala banquet in the evening.
Panelists & Speakers
David Bell
Garrett Brown
Jay Bhattacharya
Ryan Cole
Bobbie Anne Cox
Cooper Davis
Laura Delano
Aaron Day
Maryanne Demasi
Edward Dowd
Brianne Dressen
Mollie Engelhart
Thomas Harrington
Heather Heying
Scott Jensen
Aaron Kheriaty
Walter Kirn
Jill Malone
Robert Malone
Leslie Manookian
Warner Mendenhall
Meryl Nass
Fr. John Naugle
Toby Rogers
Jessica Rose
Debra Sheldon
Sarah Thompson
Tracy Thurman
Jeffrey Tucker
Joseph Varon
Bret Weinstein
Kim Witczak
Josef Witt-Doerring
Schedule of Events
Thursday, October 30, 2025
6:00-9:00 PM Cocktail Reception with Snacks (Arizona Room)
Friday, October 31, 2025
8:30 AM Registration: (Foyer outside Ballroom AB)
Ballroom AB
9:00 – 9:40 Keynote
Jeffrey A. Tucker
9:40 – 10:20 Where Do We Stand
Debra Sheldon, Leslie Manookian, Meryl Nass
10:20 – 11:00 Break
11:00 – 11:40 Public Health
Maryanne Demasi, Scott Jensen
11:40 – Noon
Walter Kirn
Noon – 2:00 PM Lunch on your own
2:00 – 2:40 Science
Bret Weinstein, Heather Heying, Jessica Rose
2:40 – 3:20 Break
3:20 – 3:50 Mental Health / Pharma
Cooper Davis, Kim Witczak, Laura Delano, Josef Witt-Doerring
3:50 – 4:10 Break
4:10 – 4:40 Academia & Education
Thomas Harrington, Jill Malone, Aaron Kheriaty
4:40 – 5:00
Interview with Robert Malone
6:00 Cocktails VIP, Harpist
7:00 Dinner VIP (Arizona Room) Walter Kirn, speaker
Saturday, November 1, 2025
Ballroom AB
9:00 – 9:40 AM Economics
Edward Dowd, Aaron Day, Bret Swanson
9:40 – 10:00 Break
10:00 – 10:40 Law and Legal Issues
Bobbie Anne Cox, Warner Mendenhall
10:40 – 11:20 Break
11:20 – Noon Alternative Medicine
Joe Varon, Sarah Thompson, Ryan Cole
Noon – 2:00 PM Lunch on your own
1:00 – 2:00 REPPARE IHRP presentation
David Bell, Garrett Brown
2:00 – 2:40 Injured America
Toby Rogers, Laura Delano, Fr. John Naugle
2:40 – 3:20 Break
3:20 – 4:00 Food Freedom
Tracy Thurman, Mollie Engelhart
6:00 Cocktails String Quartet Ballroom AB
7:00 Dinner and Presentation
The past four events (see images from the past three years) have been life-changing for people, solidifying robust friendships and inspiring new strategies and pathways toward surviving and rebuilding our families and communities in the midst of crisis. This event is sure to be the best yet, so don’t miss it.
Dress: Conference is business casual, while dinner is black and white tie optional.
