Brownstone Institute’s fifth annual conference and gala takes place in beautiful Salt Lake City, October 30 - November 2, 2025. It offers supporters a chance to learn from and exchange ideas with the best minds on the subjects of medicine, food, economics, education, technology, civil liberties, and spirituality—all the topics that are driving the transition the US and the world over.

Don’t delay making your hotel registrations!

Little America Hotel

Here is your link for a special rate on rooms at the Little America Hotel: LITTLE AMERICA HOTEL RESERVATIONS

Join us in lovely Salt Lake City and share in the experience! REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE NOW

Please join us in reclaiming your freedom. Let’s embrace the great transition and together build a better world. The Fifth annual gathering of Brownstone Institute scholars, writers, researchers, fellows, and supporters in historic downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date and Time

Friday, October 31, 2025: 9 am – 5 pm (MST)

Saturday, November 1, 2025: 9 am – 11 pm (MST)

Location

Little America Hotel

500 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

+1-802-596-5700

REGISTER NOW

About This Event

The event begins with an optional informal meet and greet on Thursday evening in the Arizona Room from 6 pm to 10 pm for early arrivals. Then we begin on Friday morning with panel discussions and end with a gala white/black-tie dinner on Saturday night.

We expect panel discussions to begin at about 9:00 am on Friday, with a break for lunch and continuing through the afternoon. The Saturday schedule will be similar, but will culminate with cocktails and a gala banquet in the evening.

Panelists & Speakers

Schedule of Events

Thursday, October 30, 2025

6:00-9:00 PM Cocktail Reception with Snacks (Arizona Room)

Friday, October 31, 2025

8:30 AM Registration: (Foyer outside Ballroom AB)

Ballroom AB

9:00 – 9:40 Keynote

Jeffrey A. Tucker

9:40 – 10:20 Where Do We Stand

Debra Sheldon, Leslie Manookian, Meryl Nass

10:20 – 11:00 Break

11:00 – 11:40 Public Health

Maryanne Demasi, Scott Jensen

11:40 – Noon

Walter Kirn

Noon – 2:00 PM Lunch on your own

2:00 – 2:40 Science

Bret Weinstein, Heather Heying, Jessica Rose

2:40 – 3:20 Break

3:20 – 3:50 Mental Health / Pharma

Cooper Davis, Kim Witczak, Laura Delano, Josef Witt-Doerring

3:50 – 4:10 Break

4:10 – 4:40 Academia & Education

Thomas Harrington, Jill Malone, Aaron Kheriaty

4:40 – 5:00

Interview with Robert Malone

6:00 Cocktails VIP, Harpist

7:00 Dinner VIP (Arizona Room) Walter Kirn, speaker

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Ballroom AB

9:00 – 9:40 AM Economics

Edward Dowd, Aaron Day, Bret Swanson

9:40 – 10:00 Break

10:00 – 10:40 Law and Legal Issues

Bobbie Anne Cox, Warner Mendenhall

10:40 – 11:20 Break

11:20 – Noon Alternative Medicine

Joe Varon, Sarah Thompson, Ryan Cole

Noon – 2:00 PM Lunch on your own

1:00 – 2:00 REPPARE IHRP presentation

David Bell, Garrett Brown

2:00 – 2:40 Injured America

Toby Rogers, Laura Delano, Fr. John Naugle

2:40 – 3:20 Break

3:20 – 4:00 Food Freedom

Tracy Thurman, Mollie Engelhart

6:00 Cocktails String Quartet Ballroom AB

7:00 Dinner and Presentation

The past four events (see images from the past three years) have been life-changing for people, solidifying robust friendships and inspiring new strategies and pathways toward surviving and rebuilding our families and communities in the midst of crisis. This event is sure to be the best yet, so don’t miss it.

Dress: Conference is business casual, while dinner is black and white tie optional.

Share