Catholic Theology Show Interviews
Two recent podcast episodes on "how to heal modern medicine" and "how to suffer without losing your mind or your soul".
I was delighted to reconnect with an old friend, Michael Dauphanais, who was a graduate student in theology at Notre Dame when I was an undergraduate student. He now teaches at Ave Maria University and hosts the Catholic Theology Show. Here are my two recent episodes from the show, which I thought were both terrific conversations. I hope you enjoy these interviews.
Again I loved the teaching on the prayer: “Doce me Passioneum Tuam” just in time for Lent. So thank you. We have learned that when one identifies with Christ on the Cross and places themself with him, they disarm the rulers and principalities. Praise the LORD. It is the blood of the resurrected Christ that saves. I love the reminder to focus on the present moment. Suffering is a gift as is so beautifully stated in Romans 5: 1-6. Ultimately the LORD wants to fill us up with His love. And what better reminder Rom 5:8: “…but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” He is for us. So grateful! Thank you for your work. Looking forward to the book.