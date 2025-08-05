Click here for my latest podcast interview with Spencer Klavan of the Claremont Review of Books.

Few could have predicted it at the time, but the massive surveillance apparatus designed in the wake of 9/11 to fight terrorism has been turned against Americans in the wake of COVID. The biomedical security state’s militarized pandemic response has accustomed Americans to being watched, shepherded, and degraded. Like terrorism, germs are a potentially ubiquitous and invisible enemy, justifying a permanent state of emergency involving levels of population management and control that Americans would never otherwise accept. Ethics and Public Policy Center fellow Aaron Kheriaty joins Spencer Klavan to discuss unchecked emergency powers, technologies, and tactics to attack our privacy and constitutional rights.