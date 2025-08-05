Claremont Review Interview on the Biomedical Security State
How the War on Terror led to the War on Covid, and what this portends for our future.
Click here for my latest podcast interview with Spencer Klavan of the Claremont Review of Books.
Few could have predicted it at the time, but the massive surveillance apparatus designed in the wake of 9/11 to fight terrorism has been turned against Americans in the wake of COVID. The biomedical security state’s militarized pandemic response has accustomed Americans to being watched, shepherded, and degraded. Like terrorism, germs are a potentially ubiquitous and invisible enemy, justifying a permanent state of emergency involving levels of population management and control that Americans would never otherwise accept. Ethics and Public Policy Center fellow Aaron Kheriaty joins Spencer Klavan to discuss unchecked emergency powers, technologies, and tactics to attack our privacy and constitutional rights.
I didn't know any of the history that you describe taking place in 1997, with the change in mindset to managing human lives as if we were as virulent and dangerous as pathogens, and that Fauci was involved. It's pretty sickening. What's disturbing is how many Americans to this day think the pushing around that we got was necessary and even a good thing.
I have done prison ministry and prior to covid, the only place I'd ever heard the term "lockdown" was in prisons. It was a punitive measure to keep inmates in their cells till things quieted down. Not a good thing, but necessary for safety's sake. Some of the inmates were violent. Then all of a sudden in 2020, news agencies and government medical people are blabbing about lockdowns like they're a normal aspect of life. It was like the stripping of gears for me. That one term gave away the game.
This was a great interview! It encapsulated a lot in the half hour timeframe. It’s one that I could share with my Normie or liberal friends.