Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zade's avatar
Zade
7d

I didn't know any of the history that you describe taking place in 1997, with the change in mindset to managing human lives as if we were as virulent and dangerous as pathogens, and that Fauci was involved. It's pretty sickening. What's disturbing is how many Americans to this day think the pushing around that we got was necessary and even a good thing.

I have done prison ministry and prior to covid, the only place I'd ever heard the term "lockdown" was in prisons. It was a punitive measure to keep inmates in their cells till things quieted down. Not a good thing, but necessary for safety's sake. Some of the inmates were violent. Then all of a sudden in 2020, news agencies and government medical people are blabbing about lockdowns like they're a normal aspect of life. It was like the stripping of gears for me. That one term gave away the game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
wilderabbit's avatar
wilderabbit
7d

This was a great interview! It encapsulated a lot in the half hour timeframe. It’s one that I could share with my Normie or liberal friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aaron Kheriaty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture