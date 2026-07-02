Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
18h

Respect for your stance, Dr. Kheriaty.

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
16h

Thanks Aaron Kheriaty. How appalling you were bullied on an issue of conscience and belief in a land whose highest and most cherished value is freedom of belief. Science has become a new religious orthodoxy without its disciples either knowing or understanding what they think they believe even is a religion. For them science is truth pure and simple and the utilitarian ( gambling) ethics that come along with it are similarly sanctified with the same scientific holy water of truth. This cult like unconscious acceptance of scientific infallibility leads people into wrong doing. Bullying healthy others to take drugs they don't want for the greater good is just one example. We need toleration and freedom of conscience just as we always have done and an education system that never lets the onward march of ignorance ever forget this.

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