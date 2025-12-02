Interviews: How to Heal Modern Medicine
My recent conversations with Brian Hooker on CHD TV and Wesley Smith on the Humanize Podcast
Hope you enjoy this interview with Brian Hooker in which we discuss medical freedom and free speech, science vs. scientism, problems in our current healthcare system, and proposals for fixing these.
And my recent interview with bioethicist Wesley Smith on the Humanize podcast, also available here:
Human Flourishing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.