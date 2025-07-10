Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2d

Thank you and Many Blessings to you Dr. Kheriaty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl Eric Scott's avatar
Carl Eric Scott
Jul 11

Hannah Arendt thought so. The "conservatives" we ally ourselves with don't. https://dissidentcon.substack.com/p/reading-eichmann-in-2020s-america

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Aaron Kheriaty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture