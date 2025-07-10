From the podcast show notes…

The question haunts us all: Why do we suffer? And more importantly, does our suffering have meaning? In this profound conversation with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty—psychiatrist, author, and courageous voice during recent cultural upheavals—we explore the Christian understanding of suffering that offers liberation rather than mere explanation. Join Jack Rigert and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty as they explore the profound themes of suffering, faith, and the significance of the cross in Christianity. They discuss how suffering is an inherent part of the human experience and how it can lead to deeper spiritual understanding and connection with Christ.

Dr. Kheriaty emphasizes the importance of prayer, particularly the simple prayer “Doce me passionem Tuam” (pronounced “doe-chay may”)—teach me your suffering. This brief aspiration, when repeated throughout our days of struggle, shifts our focus from demanding explanations to entering more deeply into Christ's redemptive love. The conversation also highlights the role of the Mass as a central aspect of Christian life, where believers can encounter the sacrifice of Christ and find healing and joy in their own suffering. For anyone struggling with physical pain, psychological anguish, or spiritual questioning, this conversation offers not easy answers but something better—a way forward that acknowledges suffering's reality while discovering its redemptive potential.

Visit www.passionemtuam.org to learn more about this powerful prayer and access Dr. Kheriaty's full article series on the Christian meaning of suffering. The series of articles can also be accessed here at Catholic Exchange.