Dr. Drew and Shaun Thomson Show Interviews
Two recent interviews where I share some thoughts on How to Heal Modern Medicine
My segment starts at minute 1:03:00 following the segment with Charlie Sheen (I had a nice chat over Zoom with Charlie as we were waiting for the interview to start — was great to see that he got sober and is looking very well these days). In addition to discussing themes from Making the Cut, Drew and I also talked about the rising euthanasia regime in Canada.
And here’s a radio interview I did the same day discussing, among other topics, how to fix the skyrocketing costs in our healthcare system. Enjoy!
What an excellent segment! As a fellow physician and medical educator this resonates with me deeply. I too was in the last “batch” of students training without work hour regulations and this continued even into internship. I felt that medicine was such a great privilege and not a right…and still do.
What I think is broken is not just our training and the messaging around training with regards to work hours and wellness, but also how society sees us, how we are reimbursed for our time, dedication and effort.
I believe it is a vicious cycle of physicians feeling unrewarded and poorly compensated that changes their attitude. And as the system sees this change it reinforces the status of the system and makes it stronger. We are in a downward spiral and we need a hard reboot.
Great interviews! Thank you for your work. I am an RN and have worked in healthcare for over 40 years. My Dad was a General Surgeon and they named the local Surgery Center after him. He worked 30 years as the only General Surgeon- a lot of call eventually had some help with call near the end of his career. He loved taking care of the patient and did a lot of big colon cancer surgeries where they “stripped the nodes down to the aorta.” He was most pleased with the fact that in all those years, he never had a “leak” with his anastamosis, attributing his success to his training and religious use of the gastric tube. It wasn’t easy, but he loved his work.
He took good care of the patient, but ultimately knew it was God who heals. Upon retirement in 1991, (which was automatic- at age 65 for a surgeon) I remember him saying: “When the insurance companies dictate what bowel prep you give your Colon Cancer patients, you know it’s time to be done.” It was kind of sad. Later on, the clinic doctors sold out to the hospital management and that was the beginning of the changes that we have all seen.
Must continue to persevere with what is true, but continue to give people the Truth. God heals and he uses His people to minister and help. As Jesus said, “It is the sick that need a physician.” So grateful for the many that have helped us along the way. We desire to go back to the Ancient ways and help people find the Light and healing in the darkness. Grateful for all you do.
Merry Christmas to Dr. Kheriaty!