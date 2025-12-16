My segment starts at minute 1:03:00 following the segment with Charlie Sheen (I had a nice chat over Zoom with Charlie as we were waiting for the interview to start — was great to see that he got sober and is looking very well these days). In addition to discussing themes from Making the Cut, Drew and I also talked about the rising euthanasia regime in Canada.

And here’s a radio interview I did the same day discussing, among other topics, how to fix the skyrocketing costs in our healthcare system. Enjoy!