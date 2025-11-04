Click the link above for the YouTube video.

Here is the audio version of the same interview on the Apple and Spotify podcast apps:

From the show notes…

Struggling with mental health or depression can feel overwhelming—but in the light of faith, even our deepest wounds can be transformed. In this episode of the A Reason for Hope podcast, Catholic psychiatrist Dr. Aaron Kheriaty shares powerful insights on how prayer, meditation, and embracing redemptive suffering can lead to profound healing and lasting hope. We’ll explore:

The connection between prayer, Catholic spirituality, and emotional well-being

How to find meaning in suffering and allow God to transform it

What it means to avoid “sanitizing the cross” in modern Christian life

Practical steps to truly embrace the crucified Christ every day

How to meditate on Christ’s Passion in daily prayer and especially during the Mass

Why our culture struggles with the concept of redemptive suffering

How to confront the hidden battles of spiritual warfare with faith and courage

If you’ve been searching for encouragement and practical steps to grow closer to God through your trials, this conversation will inspire you to see your cross not as a burden, but as a bridge to grace.

For more information visit https://www.passionemtuam.org