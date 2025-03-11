Feds for Freedom Podcast Interview
On DOGE, the Surveillance State, and the End to Social Isolation.
In this interview I discuss DOGE and the role of artificial intelligence. We discuss why REAL ID and other digital IDs are moving the United States further towards a surveillance state. We also discuss free speech and Missouri v. Biden. We end with my thoughts on the current epidemic of social isolation and loneliness and what measures the American public can take to end it.
Thank you for this conversation. Loneliness is definitely a problem. The other problem is getting away from your iPhone. I like the idea of Sunday free phones. Will try it!
This was so good! The loneliness issue is real. And our dependence on our cell phones is truly contributing to the loneliness. Like the song says, people who need people are the luckiest people in the world! We need in person face time and connection. I’m so sad for the youth that fall victim to loneliness. IMHO limiting kids’ time on phones will inspire the need for real connection.