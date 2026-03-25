Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Essie Trent's avatar
Essie Trent
1d

🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 well done! Thank you and your co-plaintiffs and your legal team for your perseverance!

My mom says congrats too 💚

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1 reply by Aaron Kheriaty, MD
Therese Schroeder-Sheker's avatar
Therese Schroeder-Sheker
1d

Congratulations dear Dr. Kheriaty -- you are a prince in a time of great need.

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