Freedom and Peace in the Cross

Yesterday I was honored to receive the St. Juan Diego Leadership for the World Award from the Tepeyac Leadership Initiative, a mentoring program for Catholic professionals. The organizers of the event asked me to give brief remarks at the awards dinner. I realize that many readers of Human Flourishing do not share my Catholic faith. I post my remarks here not in the spirit of preaching to you, but in the spirit of sharing with you that which is most important to me. Perhaps there is something in here to inspire not only fellow Christians but also those of you who come from different religious and spiritual backgrounds than my own.

This is the film I reference in the talk…

