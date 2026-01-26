The following is an excerpt from chapter 5 of my latest book, Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine. Consider getting yourself, or someone you know in healthcare, a copy of the book!

My job as the medical student was to hold the leg. Until I was holding just the leg.

The electric saw was buzzing, bits of bone were flying, and a tendril of smoke wafted up from the point where saw met bone. We were performing an amputation.

It was a surprisingly quick operation, no more than half an hour. Above the knee, the resident made a circumferential cut with a scalpel, tied off the few major leg vessels, and continued cutting until he reached bone. Then it was time to pick up the saw, an instrument that did its work quickly. . . until it came off in my hands, floating free from the patient’s body. It was heavier than I expected. I handed it to a nurse, who put it in a plastic bag marked “biohazard” and carried it out of the operating room. I wondered what they did with these biohazards.

Surgeons traffic in body parts. They claim to heal with steel. Amputation was, admittedly, a strange way to heal. The operation was necessary, but no less bizarre for that. The leg was already useless to the patient: the vessels were so clogged that the foot no longer received adequate blood supply and had developed gangrenous ulcers. The patient had not walked on this leg for some time. Without amputation, the gangrene would eventually cause a deadly infection in his blood. The leg was already “dead,” and death cannot live in symbiosis with life for long; it seeks the company of other body parts and eventually, of the entire body.

I had handled other detached body parts before, and not just cadaver parts in gross anatomy lab. I thought back to the liver. Unlike the amputated leg, the liver was not dead. The situation was reversed: the “living” body part had been removed from a dead body and kept artificially “alive” to be put back into a different living body whose liver was more or less “dead.” A liver transplant—an astonishing feat.

I thought back also to the kidney, also a different situation. For that body part had not been removed from a dead body to be transferred to a living one. It had been removed from a living body and was itself very much alive. In this situation, the kidney was considered a “spare part,” since its twin would remain inside the donor and take over the function of the donated body part. Taking living body parts from the living so that another may live—another astonishing feat.

One morning, prior to transplant rounds, I received some good news.

“Go ahead. You can tell the patient,” the resident said.

Like so many others on the transplant service, Ms. Hahn had cirrhosis of the liver. Unlike the others, however, her disease was not caused by excessive alcohol consumption. She was born with a genetic disorder, alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency. This disease involved the absence of a protein enzyme crucial for liver and lung function. The deficiency slowly destroyed her liver, until, in her fifties, Ms. Hahn had become seriously sick. It was at this point that we were taking care of her in the hospital while she awaited a replacement organ—the only thing that could save her life.

Transplant organs are distributed on an “as needed,” rather than a “first come, first served,” basis. After an extensive medical and psychiatric evaluation, a patient can be placed on a regional transplant list to wait for an organ among the other patients from nearby states. The more ill one becomes, the closer one moves toward death, the higher one moves up on the priority list. After arriving at the top of the list, the patient and doctors hope that an organ becomes available before the disease kills the patient. Ms. Hahn was now at the top of the regional list. She was getting sicker by the day.

I woke her from sleep. She looked at me, eyebrows raised, examining my expression.

“I have some good news for you, Ms. Hahn,” I said. She leaned forward. “You’re getting a liver today.” A broad smile crept over her face. She squeezed my hand.

“Really?” she asked, almost in disbelief.

“Yes.” I grinned back.

“Do I have time to call my brother?” she asked. “He wants to fly in from California.”

“Sure. Your liver won’t arrive here for a few hours. We’ll take you to the operating room early this afternoon.”

Just an hour before this, a young man had died suddenly in a motorcycle accident. While it sounds callous, sudden death is good for donated organs—it keeps them fresh. In one man’s death was another woman’s promise of life. It’s uncomfortable to acknowledge, but in transplant medicine, “the living are parasitic upon the dead.”[i] One of the transplant attendings, Dr. Smith, was en route from a nearby hospital to Georgetown, carrying a special delivery in an ice chest. On his way, he stopped at a fast-food joint.

“I was hungry,” he later confessed during the surgery. “A cheeseburger sounded so good.” The guy at the drive-thru window probably never would have guessed what the passenger was carrying in his trunk.

Before you can remove a liver for transplant, the patient must be declared “brain dead”—the current medical criteria for death, which involves the total cessation of all brain activity. Advocates for brain death criteria argue that death is the disintegration of the unified organism, and the brain is responsible for maintaining organismic unity. But this rationale does not actually stand up to scrutiny. The brain modulates the coordinated activity of the other organs, but it does not create this coordinated activity. That is accomplished by the organic formal unity of the body as a whole—which modern science, with its reductionistic analysis of the body into component parts, cannot see.

Although a brain-dead patient has no functional electrical activity of the brain, the patient continues, with the help of machines, to breathe and to circulate blood. The organs continue functioning, keeping them fresh for transplant. The body of the brain-dead person on a ventilator maintains homeostasis and coordinated unity of functions: the kidneys make urine; the liver makes bile; the immune system continues to fight off infections; wounds heal; hair and fingernails grow; endocrine organs secrete hormones; broken bones heal, and broken skin repairs; children grow proportionately as they age. Pregnant mothers can even gestate babies after brain death, sometimes for months. Consider the inherent contradictions and manifest absurdities in this headline from the Associated Press: “Brain-dead Virginia woman dies after giving birth.”[ii]

To all appearances, a patient in this state does not, in fact, appear dead. This has led some medical ethicists—quite sensibly—to question the validity of “brain death” as an adequate criterion for death. For example, the prominent neurologist Alan Shewmon argues that “‘Brain death as death’ began as a utilitarian legislative decree and has remained a conclusion in search of a justification ever since: a conclusion clung to at all costs for the sake of the transplantation enterprise that quickly came to depend on it.”[iii]

The brain death criteria were developed by a Harvard Medical School committee in 1968 to free up ICU beds and promote organ transplantation—with death itself forming the foundation of the organ transplant enterprise. For organ transplantation rests upon a paradox—perhaps an outright contradiction—a “dead” donor whose body, with its precious organs, is still living.

After someone is pronounced brain dead, if the family refuses transplantation or if the organs are deemed unsuitable for transplant, the following situations emerge. Once the ventilator is turned off, the patient’s heart may continue beating for several minutes, or even for a few hours (especially if the patient is a newborn). We would not send such a “dead” patient to the morgue, cremate her, or bury her while the heart still beats. Should we then give a drug, like potassium chloride, to stop the heart of the supposedly already-dead patient? In some cases, we wait a day or two to shut off the machines of the patient pronounced brain dead to allow family to travel from a distance to be at the bedside when the ventilator is discontinued and the heart subsequently stops. Is this family witnessing the death of the patient, or simply the cessation of efforts to animate an already-dead corpse? If the latter, why would family members want to be present for that?

Considering these oddities and absurdities that stem from the legal fiction that brain death is the death of the person, “total brain failure” is a more accurate term than “brain death.” It indicates an irreversible coma, not a dead body. Perhaps such a person is “better off dead,” as many people assume. Certainly, it is justifiable in such a situation, where meaningful recovery of human functioning is impossible, to discontinue life-extending measures such as ventilators or antibiotics. Even so, such a person is not yet dead. Total brain failure is a state where medical interventions should be discontinued because they cannot achieve meaningful ends. But it is likely not yet a state where the body’s parts should be harvested at will.

The problem is, if critics of brain death are correct—and I find their critiques compelling and the responses to them unconvincing—this would spell the end of organ donation as it is currently practiced. But it would be many years after medical school that I began considering this matter in depth.

As a student, I was thrilled to scrub in on Ms. Hahn’s liver transplant operation. It lasted twelve hours. First, her hardened, nodular, gray liver had to be dissected out, separated from its bile duct and blood supply, and removed. Like the amputated leg, this body part was carried away as another piece of biohazardous waste. Before we removed the liver, however, the largest vein in the body—the inferior vena cava (IVC)—which carries all the blood from below the chest back to the heart, had to be clamped. The liver wraps over the IVC, which runs behind it; the former cannot be removed without also taking the latter.

To accomplish this, the blood that normally flowed through the IVC was pumped through a hose that ran outside the patient’s body, behind my back to a bypass machine, then back into her body and to her heart. Since this hose was much larger in volume than the IVC had been, the blood pressure would drop precipitously the moment we clamped the vein and the blood flow shifted to the hose. To counteract this effect, the anesthesiologist stood ready to administer rapid-acting medications that would raise the blood pressure at the precise moment when it otherwise would have plummeted to dangerously low levels. Each action, the clamping, bypassing, and medicating, had to occur in sync to allow continued blood perfusion to vital organs, especially the heart and brain. A mistake here could easily lead to a heart attack or stroke.

In Ms. Hahn’s case, all these steps went smoothly. I breathed a sigh of relief.

With the liver out, time was short. Once the new liver was removed from the ice, it would have to be put into the abdomen, attached, and its blood supply restored quickly. This meant that the vessels that had been tied off for removal now had to be rapidly sewn back onto the new liver’s vessels. The new IVC also had to be sewn to the old IVC stump on the posterior side of the fresh liver. Then, the bypass could be shut off, and blood flow could resume in normal fashion.

The doctors coordinated these actions in perfect sync, and this too went smoothly.

Before putting the new liver in, Dr. Smith called me over to a side table, where he was handling the life-saving body part. He turned it over in a bucket of ice, demonstrated its anatomy, and carefully dissected away any unnecessary surrounding tissue.

I placed my fingers in the cool ice bath and ran them over the organ’s smooth surface. Compared to the knotted greyish-hard ugliness of Ms. Hahn’s old liver, the new body part was a thing of beauty: browned from its large supply of blood, supple, and soft to the touch. Without a fresh supply of blood, it would not last long outside the ice bath.

Dr. Katz, who was still working with two other residents on the patient, preparing the empty space inside to receive its gift, called for the liver. Dr. Smith picked it up and carried it to the operating table. Carefully, he lowered the fresh body part into the patient’s open abdomen. Then, both attendings went to work sewing the new cloth into the old. I watched in wonder. What an extraordinary thing we are doing here.

“Time for a break,” Dr. Katz said after some time had elapsed. “Come on,” she said, motioning to one of the residents and me.

There were still a few hours to go before the surgery would be finished, but the most difficult part was over. Dr. Smith and a second resident continued working, while the three of us “scrubbed out,” removing our bloody gowns and gloves, and made our way to a nearby conference room. There we found cold Chinese food, left over from lunch that day, waiting for us. It was nearly midnight. Hungrily, we grabbed a plate and dug in. As I sat down, my stiff back and cramped legs thanked me. Nine hours standing is a long time to hold retractors and suction blood.

Although I had been working with her all month, I rarely conversed with Dr. Katz. She stood barely five feet tall, yet she was widely regarded as the most intimidating attending at Georgetown. I have already mentioned her propensity for profanity. From her sharp tongue, she frequently fired verbal arrows at the residents. Interns were terrified of her. Although she was much tougher on the residents than on the medical students, each of us secretly feared committing the unforgivable blunder that would bring her wrath down upon our heads.

Without warning, she struck up a conversation with me as we sat munching chow mein and kung pao chicken.

“What are you going into?” she asked.

“At this point, I’m leaning toward psychiatry. But I’m not sure yet,” I said, hoping that she had in fact been addressing me.

“I almost went into psychiatry,” she said.

“Really?” I could not picture it.

“Yeah. I loved it. Fascinating stuff. Only thing was, I couldn’t stand all the group therapy garbage. Too much fluff, you know.”

I duly nodded.

She continued, “Actually, surgery is a lot like psychiatry.” I waited for the explanation, which was forthcoming. “We surgeons manipulate people’s bodies, and you psychiatrists manipulate people’s minds.”

I suppose that’s one way to look at it, I thought, but kept my thoughts to myself.

Ms. Hahn spent many days in the intensive care unit before awakening from sleep. The surgery had gone as well as it could have, but a liver transplant is so traumatic that her body needed several days of rest before she regained consciousness. When she finally awakened, her life had changed forever. For the rest of her days, she would take drugs that suppressed her immune system so that her body would not reject the foreign body part. This made her more susceptible to infections, but this was more than a fair trade for the benefits she had received.

She was no longer a patient with a terminal illness. She would live. And she lived because another was declared dead. Or mostly dead.

[i] Cf. Chapter 6 of Jeffrey Paul Bishop, The Anticipatory Corpse : Medicine, Power, and the Care of the Dying, Notre Dame Studies in Medical Ethics (Notre Dame, Ind.: University of Notre Dame Press, 2011).

[ii] Associated Press, “Brain-dead Virginia woman dies after giving birth; was kept on life support as fetus developed,” August 3, 2005. Accessed at https://www.9news.com/article/news/brain-dead-virginia-woman-dies-after-giving-birth-was-kept-on-life-support-as-fetus-developed/73-344702383

[iii] D. Alan Shewmon, “Brain Death: A Conclusion in Search of a Justification,” Hastings Center Report 48, suppl. 4 (November-December 2018): S18–S24, https://doi.org/10.1002/hast.949