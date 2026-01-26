Human Flourishing

At one point in my life I spent some time in Dine Land sharing information on how we used herbs vs how they did and being immersed for awhile in some of their culture. My husband had recently died and I was still grieving his death. Our host discovered this and spoke with me about her people’s beliefs. I found it interesting when she described their definition of “death.” It is a state in which the person no longer changes. One needs to spend some time with that thought. It has spiritual, mental/emotional as well as physical ramifications. Using that definition, even a brain-dead person’s brain is not dead. Biological change is still occurring. Certainly the body is still actively changing. That sparked some lively discussion among the group of us as we began to look at life and death differently. Because, here is the thing. Even in “death “ your body is still changing. What we don’t know, but suspect is whether the spirit or soul is as well. Even if that spirit no longer exists in that body, if it still changes, it’s still alive.

This definition and discussion took me back to the final ceremony we had for him. We scattered his ashes in a place we loved and held a ceremony in a spot he led us to. In those early days he still spoke to me and offered bits of guidance. Initially, I didn’t like the spot he picked. Nice view but it had a dead tree next to a live tree blocking that view. As we did our ceremony he said “I am like this dead tree. It feeds the living one and supports it. And provides for many living beings around and in it. In this way I will always live and live within and around you.” I was told to share that message and we cried. And felt comforted. And I also wondered at some later time just who that “I” was that spoke to us. Still do some days.

Between that ceremony and the Dine woman’s definition of death according to Her People, I look at Life and Death differently. It helped me in my healing practice as I worked with other grieving people. I think modern medicine has lost its collective Soul. It does not understand Life and most certainly does not understand Death. None of us do, entirely. But those in the healing professions should not be so quick to make pronouncements that might not be true.

Death occurs when change stops. When, exactly, does that happen? Who decides? Interesting questions.

Reminds me of James Herriot All Creatures Great and Small books.

