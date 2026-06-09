Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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LouLou's avatar
LouLou
3d

This statistic is pretty dismal, “…declined from 40% in 2020 to 29% in 2022.” I believe that I’m at a lower percentage than that in 2026. However, I have hope that the winds are changing in a positive direction. God is in the wings and assisting humanity. We’ve come a long way in a few years since “Defeat the Mandates” because of efforts such as yours. Thanks so much, Dr. Kheriaty. You never set out to be a beacon of hope, but you are and for that we are grateful.

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
3d

Great review. Thanks for sharing Dr. Kheriaty

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