How to Heal Modern Medicine
On the Radio Free Hillsdale Hour and in a webinar with the Bios Centre I discuss my new book, Making the Cut
In this podcast interview with Scot Bertram, I discuss some of the themes in my new book, Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine, including some thoughts on why our American healthcare system is currently failing us and how it might be healed.
And here’s a recording of my recent webinar with the Bios Centre in the U.K. on “What Makes a Good Doctor?” which also draws upon themes from Making the Cut.
