Interview with Alex Clark
On the Culture Apothecary Podcast I discuss ethical problems with assisted reproductive technologies, including the brave new world of artificial gametes.
Here’s a trailer reel and a link to the full interview on YouTube. From the episode’s marketing tag:
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty—psychiatrist, bioethicist, and free speech warrior—joins to discuss. From destroyed embryos to artificial wombs, we’re diving into a future that feels more Black Mirror than baby bliss. 👶⚠️ Dr. Kheriaty makes the case that some reproductive tech comes with serious moral costs—even if the intentions are beautiful.
Enjoy!
