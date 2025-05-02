Here’s a trailer reel and a link to the full interview on YouTube. From the episode’s marketing tag:

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty—psychiatrist, bioethicist, and free speech warrior—joins to discuss. From destroyed embryos to artificial wombs, we’re diving into a future that feels more Black Mirror than baby bliss. 👶⚠️ Dr. Kheriaty makes the case that some reproductive tech comes with serious moral costs—even if the intentions are beautiful.