My colleague Stanley Kurtz at the Ethics and Public Policy Center recently published in National Review a terrific piece introducing the Hippocratic Society, which I co-founded a couple years ago with three other doctors from Harvard, Stanford, and Duke. with permission, I’m publishing an excerpt here with a link to the entire article. This may be of interest to anyone you know in medical school or residency training.

Something more should be said about the Hippocratic Society’s name. Hippocrates of Cos (ca 460–370 B.C.) was the father of ancient Greek medicine. He initiated the medical tradition ancestral to our own, grounded in meticulous empirical observation. Hippocrates is most famous, of course, for his oath, the code of medical ethics that many or most modern doctors once swore to uphold. The original Hippocratic oath forbade both abortion and physician-assisted suicide. Most medical schools therefore now either forgo the oath altogether or rewrite it to modify or eliminate those and other provisions.

Most Hippocratic Society members, by contrast, tend to remain loyal to the original oath and to the more encompassing “do no harm” morality that lies behind it. Also, as we’ve seen, HippSoc works to revive knowledge of the philosophical and religious (Jewish, Christian, and Muslim) foundations of medicine, going back as far as Aristotle. It’s a return to medicine in the great tradition.

I only recently learned about the Hippocratic Society from my EPPC colleague Aaron Kheriaty, who is on the group’s board, and immediately realized that news of a medical counterpart to the Federalist Society would be of interest to conservatives generally.

Dr. Kheriaty’s new book, Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine, explores the problem of physician burnout and the numerous other ailments besetting his profession. Toward the end of the book, Kheriaty calls for the creation of a series of alternative medical institutions to help shift the profession’s current direction. Sounds like a good idea to me. Stanley Goldfarb’s group, Do No Harm, which addresses the harmful effects of identity politics on medicine, is another excellent example of the sort of thing that is needed, I’d say.

The Hippocratic Society is growing rapidly. When Kheriaty wrote his book, published in September of this year, HippSoc chapters for premedical and medical students had been established at nine universities. I now count 28. (If you’d like to join, or start a chapter of your own, go here.)

What Kheriaty recommends for medicine applies more broadly. We need to establish a set of alternative institutions across many fields of endeavor in order to break monolithic progressive control of our institutions under the guise of “professional” consensus. The Federalist Society established the model. The Hippocratic Society, with modifications, continues it. With luck, we’ll see yet more to come.

To read the resit of the article, click here.

