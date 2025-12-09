Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

Aliss Terpstra
2d

Wait.. I read the Oath years ago and what struck me immediately was all the rules prohibiting the sharing of treatment methods, ingredients, knowledge and cures; no girls allowed; making sure you teach the knowledge only to a male apprentice who has to be the son or nephew of another doctor etc. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario takes it quite literally in its motto: "Loyal to its secrets." Not "loyal to the patient" or "loyal to the truth" or "loyal to the highest good".

Stephen Verchinski
2d

I doubt that the Chief Medical Officer of Providence (hospital chain based out of Washington State and operating along the west coast and more) will ever sign on or even one Dr. Abels from Eureka California. Both appeared to have the gall to violate civil rights and treat (and mistreat) the unvaccinated vs. the vaccinated.

