Share this postHuman FlourishingIs Humanity Being Rewritten?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIs Humanity Being Rewritten?I discuss A.I., gene editing, and the rise of transhumanism on the Rebecca Weiss PodcastAaron Kheriaty, MDAug 19, 202532Share this postHuman FlourishingIs Humanity Being Rewritten?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore59ShareHope you enjoy this conversation.SubscribeShare32Share this postHuman FlourishingIs Humanity Being Rewritten?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore59Share
Refreshing good energy.
Great info here. It is mentioned the NIH members that held patents on the mRNA covid vaccine, and the sway the NIH had on policy, but DARPA was not mentioned. As my latest post goes over DARPA is behind everything.
“[2013] This $24.6 million [DARPA] grant [to Moderna] could support research for up to 5 years to advance promising antibody- producing drug candidates into preclinical testing and human clinical trials. The company also received a $0.7 million "seedling" grant from DARPA in March to begin work on the project.
This grant is part of a DARPA program called ADEPT: PROTECT (Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics: Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious).”
www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darpa-awards-moderna-therapeutics-a-grant-for-up-to-25-million-to-develop-messenger-rna-therapeutics-226115821.html
When I ask AI if these new novel vaccine platforms can write to the human genome, it tells me no, because the company that designed the sequence removed key parts of the sequence which would allow it to do that, but what stops the company (or DARPA funded partners) from reinserting that sequence once the technology's use becomes normalized? Nothing stops them.
Whose genetics will be deemed superior? Whose will be deemed disposable or needing change? Once DARPA and its partners perfect "synthetic immune systems" is the next step a "synthetic genome?"
All of the main people pushing this technology are white guys with blue or brown eyes, and this most certainly is a eugenics wet dream, so I urge people to look more into DARPA and the potential for these technologies to be repurposed to eliminate, by changing, human genomes.