We discuss themes from my book, “Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine,” focusing on how financial, bureaucratic, and ideological forces have distorted the core healing mission of medicine in the United States. I explain here how managerialism, overregulation, and structural standards biased toward expensive pharmaceuticals have turned doctors into box-checking data clerks, eroded patient trust, and contributed to poor national health outcomes and a chronic disease epidemic.



The answer to these ills will involve decentralization, parallel medical institutions, and models like direct primary care and crowdsourced care to restore physician judgment, reducing bureaucratic waste, and empowering patients to take more responsibility for their own health. The conversation also covers end-of-life overmedicalization, physician burnout, COVID-era mandates and loss of trust, and the Hippocratic Society’s effort to re-anchor medical education in classical ethics and patient-centered care.​

