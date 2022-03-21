It’s been instructive to see which colleagues from the University of California have (or have not) reached out to support or encourage me since I was fired. Some old friends have disappointed while others have surprised me—including some new friends I had not previously known while at the University. Recently, a professor of English at UCLA sent this unsolicited letter to the UCI Chancellor. I am publishing his extraordinary letter here with his permission:

Dear Chancellor Gillman: I am reaching out to you as a member of the academic community of which you are a leader. I am sure you have already received letters on behalf of Dr. Aaron Kheriaty from those who knew him in person or worked with him at the University of California, Irvine.