Lila Rose Podcast
We dive into some of the week’s most disturbing and confusing headlines—new assisted suicide laws, a brain-dead pregnant mother kept alive for her baby, and a tragic IVF clinic bombing in California.
‘
I hope you enjoy this interview, as I enjoyed the conversation, where we try to clarify the facts, nuances, ethical issues, and real substance of several events with bioethical implications that have recently made headlines. I appreciate that readers of Human Flourishing don’t settle for politicized soundbites or misleading ledes in the legacy newspapers. Long-form podcasts—hopefully including this one—can allow for a deeper and more informative dive into the headlines of the day.
Would love to hear your thoughts on these issues and this interview in the comments section…
This was interesting; I'm not a hardcore pro-lifer, but some of my family members have been involved in that movement. Your comment about how the obsession with extending life at all costs is just the flipside of the same dark coin, insisting on control over the moment of death, really resonates. The inability to relinquish control, in either direction, is a type of evil we don't attend to enough.
And I loved Jennifer Lawrence's take on motherhood. I've got three teenagers and they're the best part of my life. Nothing else even comes close.
Thanks for this very interesting conversation. Times have certainly changed since the days of Dr Jack Kevorkian. I wonder if this push for depopulation has anything to do with it. The covid shots sure helped this model. I find assisted suicide abhorrent and choose life.