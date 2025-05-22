Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
2d

This was interesting; I'm not a hardcore pro-lifer, but some of my family members have been involved in that movement. Your comment about how the obsession with extending life at all costs is just the flipside of the same dark coin, insisting on control over the moment of death, really resonates. The inability to relinquish control, in either direction, is a type of evil we don't attend to enough.

And I loved Jennifer Lawrence's take on motherhood. I've got three teenagers and they're the best part of my life. Nothing else even comes close.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
2d

Thanks for this very interesting conversation. Times have certainly changed since the days of Dr Jack Kevorkian. I wonder if this push for depopulation has anything to do with it. The covid shots sure helped this model. I find assisted suicide abhorrent and choose life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aaron Kheriaty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture