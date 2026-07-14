Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Jul 14

This piece does an excellent job of capturing the last century related to cancer and touches on all the problems -- but doesn't quite just come to terms with things. For example, we read:

"There is not necessarily a single nefarious villain to point to here—no rapacious executive or unimaginative board member who intentionally places profits over patients... But structural incentives tend to discourage ambitious efforts aimed at meaningful advances achieved by truly groundbreaking therapeutics."

That tells us that there is a system that places profits over patients. This is just one dark truth among many others that must be confronted.

The second again is the study by professor John Ioannidis. He and others have called out the fallacies in medical research -- largely "funded" by dark truth number 1, a system to maximize incentives. Flawed clinical trails is simply another day in the office, called out by Ioannidis and others.

So, when one understands that financial incentives will not fund true research and when other understands that the research that is out there is flawed, one must come to terms with the dark truth of cancer that we might be looking in the wrong direction and a new perspective is needed.

This is where we enter alternative theories -- theories that build upon the work of Otto Warburg that have been conveniently forgotten since the advent of chemotherapy. Warburg ultimately tells us that cancer has to do with glucose, but we've forgotten that and start looking elsewhere. Elsewhere just happens to be more financially rewarding.

Great piece for anyone looking to learn about the history of cancer and how we're loosing this war, but to truly be innovative and to truly change course, we must change our complete understanding of cancer and begin to explore alternative ideas outside of the mainstream. Two pieces for anyone interested in such a perspective:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/4-ways-to-save-healthcare-and-how

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/cancer-your-bodys-desperate-attempt

Thanks for the detailed piece and the invitation to look deeper.

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AMV
Jul 14Edited

Great article. Unfortunately our system isn’t successfully curing most cancers. Getting poison out of our food supply and people taking responsibility for their diet and well being would help greatly. People can be lazy! I do not agree that repurposed drug treatment success is anecdotal. I think the truth of its many success stories are hidden. Also need to stop getting vaccines with poison in them! When dr Makis opens his clinics in Florida with repurposed drug treatments sometimes combined with chemo, I believe many more people will get well. Our healthcare system is run by profit more than good outcomes. There’s too many hands in the money! If we want to make progress in the cancer fight we need new strategies with logic and action! What we have isn’t working well.

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