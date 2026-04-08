Interview on Get Free with Kristi Leigh.

Interview with Jeffrey Tucker, Mary Holland, and Michael Kane on CHD-TV discussing our case and the companion case (combined with ours for purposes of discovery) of Kennedy v. Biden filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense, which also recently reached a settlement.

On the Brownstone Podcast, Jeffery Tucker and I discuss the implications of our settlement in Missouri v. Biden and what’s next for government censorship in the age of AI.