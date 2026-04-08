Media Roundup: Missouri v. Biden
Some recent podcast interviews on the significance of our win in Missouri v. Biden.
Interview on Get Free with Kristi Leigh.
Interview with Jeffrey Tucker, Mary Holland, and Michael Kane on CHD-TV discussing our case and the companion case (combined with ours for purposes of discovery) of Kennedy v. Biden filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense, which also recently reached a settlement.
On the Brownstone Podcast, Jeffery Tucker and I discuss the implications of our settlement in Missouri v. Biden and what’s next for government censorship in the age of AI.
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Congratulations, Aaron! This was a long haul. The Barrett ruling was a huge disservice to 1A, and has done lasting damage, but it's great you persevered and won back some of our rights.
Some of the most powerful stuff on the Brownstone vid is around 21:20 fwd, next five minutes or so, dealing esp. w/ youtube. And there, Kheriaty talks about a.) straightforward internet censorship, and b.) shadow banning, and rightly argues that the second kind is more damaging.
But Kheriaty won't discuss a third level, which is voluntary suppression, undertaken by publishers, editors, journalists and pundits. This third level of thought-policing and informational warfare is a major topic of my substack, where I show 1.) it is being particularly used to prevent public awareness of the widespread Covidvax harms and deaths 2.) it is morally corrupting the entire conservative movement. See https://dissidentcon.substack.com/p/the-abcs-of-suppression and https://dissidentcon.substack.com/p/suppressions-triumph-part-i
Kheriaty should be an ally of my efforts to raise awareness of suppression in general, and of the Suppression of the Covidvax harms in particular, but...he is not.
Perhaps he had good strategic reasons for not helping me spread the news of the news suppression--such as not muddying the public's understanding of his censorship-focused case--, but it would seem to me that the time for a strategic limitation of that sort on his work has passed.
I am very grateful for Kheriaty's work (BUY his books, people, they are gold), and for Brownstone's, but sorry, the lack of courage both are showing in the face of the conservative movement's stonewalling, its obviously coordinated maintenance of the Suppression, is quite troubling.