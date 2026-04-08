Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Paulette Altmaier's avatar
Paulette Altmaier
2d

Congratulations, Aaron! This was a long haul. The Barrett ruling was a huge disservice to 1A, and has done lasting damage, but it's great you persevered and won back some of our rights.

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Carl Eric Scott's avatar
Carl Eric Scott
2d

Some of the most powerful stuff on the Brownstone vid is around 21:20 fwd, next five minutes or so, dealing esp. w/ youtube. And there, Kheriaty talks about a.) straightforward internet censorship, and b.) shadow banning, and rightly argues that the second kind is more damaging.

But Kheriaty won't discuss a third level, which is voluntary suppression, undertaken by publishers, editors, journalists and pundits. This third level of thought-policing and informational warfare is a major topic of my substack, where I show 1.) it is being particularly used to prevent public awareness of the widespread Covidvax harms and deaths 2.) it is morally corrupting the entire conservative movement. See https://dissidentcon.substack.com/p/the-abcs-of-suppression and https://dissidentcon.substack.com/p/suppressions-triumph-part-i

Kheriaty should be an ally of my efforts to raise awareness of suppression in general, and of the Suppression of the Covidvax harms in particular, but...he is not.

Perhaps he had good strategic reasons for not helping me spread the news of the news suppression--such as not muddying the public's understanding of his censorship-focused case--, but it would seem to me that the time for a strategic limitation of that sort on his work has passed.

I am very grateful for Kheriaty's work (BUY his books, people, they are gold), and for Brownstone's, but sorry, the lack of courage both are showing in the face of the conservative movement's stonewalling, its obviously coordinated maintenance of the Suppression, is quite troubling.

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