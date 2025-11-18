Here’s my recent interview with Drew Mariani, which draws on themes from my book, Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine. (The book would make a great Christmas gift for any loved ones in the medical field.)

From the show notes:

Drew and Aaron Kheriaty, MD cover the broken medical system and how to fix it (1:00). Topics: how homeschooling can teach medicine (14:50), subsidiarity (23:54), issues with academia (30:55), consolidation of hospitals (35:24), standards of care (42:33), and AI in medicine (46:27). Making the Cut Book Chapters: 04:36 Dr. Aaron Kheriaty - Healing Medicine 14:50 Homeschooling analogy 23:54 The Principle of Subsidarity 30:55 Issues with academia 35:24 Consolidation of hospitals 42:33 Standards of care 46:27 AI in Medicine

Also, a few weeks ago I invited you to participate in my online seminar, sponsored by the Bios Center in the U.K., titled, “What Makes a Good Doctor.” In case you missed it you can watch the video here: