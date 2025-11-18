Human Flourishing

Ray McGinnis
Thank you Aaron for all you are doing to engage the public in a much needed discussion about how to fix the state of 'western' medicine. Good interview on the Dean Mariani Show. And the earlier talk I appreciated and have sent that link to a few friends who are waking up.

j t
Before anyone can even begin to answer that question, one has to define terms.

When you say "Medicine," what exactly are you talking about? If you're talking about a system of healthcare focused on health and all the ways to help a person become and stay healthy, OF COURSE it can be.

But if you're talking about the present system of "Medicine," especially the Western system, ABSOLUTELY NOT!! It has been corrupted and perverted and turned into the opposite of what it is supposed to be. The overwhelming mass of it has to be completely discarded and replaced by a true system of health, and that includes the majority of the so-called "professionals" that work in Western allopathic medicine and have been brainwashed into believing they're actually doing good. That is my educated, insider opinion as a retired MD.

