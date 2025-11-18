Medicine is Broken. Can it Be Fixed?
My recent radio interview on The Drew Mariani Show, and my Bios Center seminar.
Here’s my recent interview with Drew Mariani, which draws on themes from my book, Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine. (The book would make a great Christmas gift for any loved ones in the medical field.)
From the show notes:
Drew and Aaron Kheriaty, MD cover the broken medical system and how to fix it (1:00). Topics: how homeschooling can teach medicine (14:50), subsidiarity (23:54), issues with academia (30:55), consolidation of hospitals (35:24), standards of care (42:33), and AI in medicine (46:27).
Chapters:
04:36 Dr. Aaron Kheriaty - Healing Medicine
14:50 Homeschooling analogy
23:54 The Principle of Subsidarity
30:55 Issues with academia
35:24 Consolidation of hospitals
42:33 Standards of care
46:27 AI in Medicine
Also, a few weeks ago I invited you to participate in my online seminar, sponsored by the Bios Center in the U.K., titled, “What Makes a Good Doctor.” In case you missed it you can watch the video here:
Thank you Aaron for all you are doing to engage the public in a much needed discussion about how to fix the state of 'western' medicine. Good interview on the Dean Mariani Show. And the earlier talk I appreciated and have sent that link to a few friends who are waking up.
Before anyone can even begin to answer that question, one has to define terms.
When you say "Medicine," what exactly are you talking about? If you're talking about a system of healthcare focused on health and all the ways to help a person become and stay healthy, OF COURSE it can be.
But if you're talking about the present system of "Medicine," especially the Western system, ABSOLUTELY NOT!! It has been corrupted and perverted and turned into the opposite of what it is supposed to be. The overwhelming mass of it has to be completely discarded and replaced by a true system of health, and that includes the majority of the so-called "professionals" that work in Western allopathic medicine and have been brainwashed into believing they're actually doing good. That is my educated, insider opinion as a retired MD.