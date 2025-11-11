Human Flourishing

I believe the reason that the age qualification for MAID is reducing rapidly is the medical value of children's organs. There is a shortage of children's organs for donation. Most people who opt for MAID are persuaded to donate their organs. I found a video made by someone who was very concerned about this. He showed a Canadian training video for MAID staff to broach organ donation to their patient. I wish I could find that link again. I cannot prove this without the link but this is what I believe to be the case. Can anyone else verify this?.

The key word here is burden. In a community it should be a privilege and honor to care for others who need it. In fact, there are some who may need care their entire lives. The only real burden here is a lack of love and selfish acceptance that in fact reducing “burden” is real love. Love and care is the opposite…a willingness to sacrifice your own life for the goodness of others. Without this principle at its foundation we cannot have community. This act of euthanasia is isolating; how many people are making these decisions in isolation? It sounds like if children are involved, they must isolate the children from their parents. There is great irony in the extent we go to in healthcare to maintain the lives of many and that this somehow is “care” to end the lives who struggle with mental health but otherwise may be perfectly healthy.

