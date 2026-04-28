Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Zestenesters's avatar
Zestenesters
2d

My granddaughter, who began her dazzling life as an embryo, has recently learned to read: “A person’s a person, no matter how small”… (Dr. Seuss)

Life is a gift from God, not a commodity.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
2d

It would not be too strong a word, to describe the people who do research such as this, as inhuman...

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