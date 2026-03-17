Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Nora Urrea's avatar
Nora Urrea
3d

Thank you Dr Kheriaty for using your voice to defend our religious freedoms. Now more than ever we need to push back. Glad you’re at the forefront of this struggle. Keep it up!

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1 reply by Aaron Kheriaty, MD
Thomas James Taylor's avatar
Thomas James Taylor
3d

A.K. is an American patriot. Perhaps we all can emulate his good example.

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