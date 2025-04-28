Human Flourishing

Kagsy
16h

Should be withdrawn from the market asap

JoanBalone
16h

So shocking and sad that women are experiencing these horrid side effects. The sad part is that 2/3 of all abortions are chemical! And that the drug is shipped across state lines! We’ve been quietly protesting abortions by standing out in front of Planned Parenthood buildings, hoping to make a difference and save the precious lives of babies, when all the while chemical abortions are happening everywhere? Has to stop. Crossing state lines should be a crime. I applaud you for bringing this to the attention of RFK Jr. and Dr. Makary. God help us to stop this insanity. 🙏🏻

