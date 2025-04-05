Speaking in Southern California
You are invited to attend a reception on April 15 in Newport Beach where I will be speaking along with two colleagues from the Ethics & Public Policy Center.
If you are in the area and would like to attend, disregard yesterday’s RSVP deadline and email Cathleen at cojeda@eppc.org as soon as possible. Feel free to share this invitation with family or friends who live in Orange County, California.
I will be speaking about opportunities with the Make American Healthy Again coalition in the new administration. My colleagues from EPPC Ryan Anderson and Mary Hasson will speak briefly about their work as well. Special thanks to my friends Kory and Lauren Kramer for their generous sponsorship and hospitality for this event.
Thank you but I am on the East Coast, but have other family in Orange County. It’s wonderful that you’re working with RFK, Jr.! I would be there if I still lived there. God bless! Jacqueline Stroupe
