Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Longer Name's avatar
Jordan Longer Name
1d

Excellent, quick explanation. Most favored nation concept as applied here is clean and even-handed. As noted in the article, it clearly allows a market to function that is considerably closer to a free market than the racket currently covering for big pharma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Campbell's avatar
Dave Campbell
1d

Thank you for this explainer. Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aaron Kheriaty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture