Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Adrian Bertino-Clarke's avatar
Adrian Bertino-Clarke
5d

Aaron, this is an important framing of the next free speech problem.

The most unsettling feature of AI-mediated censorship is that accountability becomes diffuse. Suppression no longer needs to appear as an identifiable official decision. It can emerge through ranking, throttling, deboosting, moderation policy, platform incentives, and automated risk management.

That creates the illusion of free speech while quietly altering the conditions of public visibility.

I think this points to a deeper jurisprudential problem as well: if our legal and institutional order no longer has a thick account of what speech is for — truth-seeking, rational deliberation, and the common good — then algorithmic systems will tend to inherit that thinness and operationalise it at scale.

The future free speech question may therefore be not only “who censored this?” but “what kind of institutional reasoning system made this speech visible, invisible, credible, suspect, amplified, or buried?”

Excellent and timely piece.

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1 reply by Aaron Kheriaty, MD
Karlonius monk's avatar
Karlonius monk
4d

Great essay. I think free speech plays another very important role in maintaining a vibrant, sustainable and just society.

Free speech keeps our governments sane. Cults form when a group of people are only allowed to hear one narrative from the top alpha ape(s) in charge.

90 years ago in Germany , people were only allowed to hear one narrative. The end result was a society that descended into a death cult. This same uber-group think has happened many times. It is happening in Israel now.

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