Share this postThey Think We Are Stupid, Volume 11aaronkheriaty.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThey Think We Are Stupid, Volume 11Everything you need to know about our ruling class's opinion of you. As always, these headlines are presented without commentary.Aaron Kheriaty, MDSep 19, 2024131Share this postThey Think We Are Stupid, Volume 11aaronkheriaty.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareSubscribeShare131Share this postThey Think We Are Stupid, Volume 11aaronkheriaty.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9Share
These are hysterical and look more like Babylon Bee than "respectable" press. Natural immunity going mainstream, the horror....LOL!
Aaron, I love your writings and have followed your terrific struggle to reveal the corruption in the medical hierarchies. My hat off to you. However, I've always squirmed a bit at the "they think we are stupid" theme. I know what you are getting at, but it seems to me to be a trope that doesn't take us anywhere useful. It is too simplistic, too obvious. Governments have always known the public is easy to manipulate, to hoodwink, to gaslight, i.e. the public is in fact stupid—and that propaganda and mental coercion via a controlled media is their modus operandi. Talking recently to some very intelligent yet brainwashed friends who do no research of their own on matters medical or public health, I would have to say, the majority of "us" are in fact stupid, sheeplike, easy to drive over the cliff.