Human Flourishing

AmericanBardo
3d

The "Constitution as dangerous" is nauseating. The worst part of it is that friends I have on the left have been holding online seminars to deconstruct the Constitution (and presenting nothing in its place). Meanwhile, they are leveraging their rights under the Constitution to protest. I've been subjected to unconstitutional harassment and a slander campaign since I was a (non-famous, not particularly high profile) activist on a couple of issues including corrupt campaign finance in NY state. I have had my rights to free speech, free assembly, privacy and security, repeatedly violated. I challenge those who trash the Constitution to live without rights. We do not want to go further down that road... we are already far enough down it. We need to expand and protect our rights. For instance, we need an amendment to overturn Citizens United and define free speech as something done by citizens with their mouths and keyboards, not money for political campaigns.

4 replies
Paulette Altmaier
3d

I LOVE these missives. Keep them coming!

