Outstanding. One Seyed Mohammad Marandi's twitter feed yesterday, in response to the New York Times Op-Ed headline, "Government Surveillance Keeps Us Safe", he commented, "And genocide reduces carbon emissions."
Every conversation and keystroke in N. America is now surveilled, which Snowden told us while it was developing. Fentanyl is the ongoing number one cause of death in young men, with many more damaged in college and military service by mandated jabs. Now they taunt — total subjugation.