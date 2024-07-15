They Think We Are Stupid, Volume 9
The media bent over backwards to avoid saying that the assassination attempt against former President Trump was an assassination attempt--not just in the moment but the next day when facts were clear.
In the same vein, Elon Musk posted this parody…
Yes they think we are stupid, as con artists do. Much more to the point is that they are despicable total scumbags, and should be treated as such. It would be wonderful to see heaped upon them the mountains of disrespect and scorn they so dearly deserve.
It just goes to show how the legacy media spins everything. They have earned their loss of followers.