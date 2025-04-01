Undercurrent Interview
I sit down with my friend Gabe Lyons to discuss transhumanism, AI, and how to resist the biomedical security state.
My friend, Gabe Lyons, runs a terrific organization called Thinq, which helps Christians think more deeply about key issues in contemporary culture. I sat down recently with Gabe on his podcast, Undercurrent, to discuss the emerging threats of censorship and surveillance in our increasingly digital world. We also share insights on the ethical implications of our current biomedical security state, and delve into the importance of informed consent, the ramifications of government overreach, and the crucial need for moral courage in a landscape that is often clouded by fear. Enjoy!
