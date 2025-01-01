Understanding the Age of Loneliness
Mattias Desmet and I discuss the societal epidemic of social isolation with Jan Jekielek on American Thought Leaders.
Here is my latest interview, pairing up again with my friend Mattias Desmet, to discuss the societal and political implications of our current crisis of loneliness.
America is facing an epidemic of loneliness, and it’s as bad for people’s health as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, says U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy.
In the past two decades, there’s been a marked rise in suicides and “deaths of despair.”
What’s fueling these trends of social fragmentation, isolation, and atomization? And how are they linked to broader political and social trends?
In this episode, two of the world’s leading thinkers on bioethics and group psychology join together with me for the first time.
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty is a former psychiatry professor and director of the medical ethics program at the University of California Irvine Medical School. He’s the author of “The New Abnormal.”
Mattias Desmet is a professor of psychology at Ghent University and author of “The Psychology of Totalitarianism.”
I hope you find the conversation informative.
It was great fun watching the two of you together. I pray you'll be able to have that God conversation you mentioned.
I have adopted the term "atomization" to describe how our totalitarian society is socially-engineered and programed to discourage collectivization and collective action and to encourage self-interest, narcissism, and fetishizement of the Self.