Welcome to my writings on civil liberties, bioethics, public health policy, and society. I regularly post updates here on my legal efforts to oppose government censorship, advocate for transparency from public agencies, and protect medical freedom.
By Aaron Kheriaty
· Over 23,000 subscribers
“Dr. Kheriaty understands deeply and describes clearly the ethical implications of vaccine passports and the biomedical security state. He upended his own life to follow his conscience. Most of all, I admire his compassion and lack of bitterness towards those who did him wrong.”
“A medical doctor, bioethicist, and individual of the highest personal integrity, Aaron Kheitary, MD, is -- as the title indicates -- concerned with Human Flourishing. His nuanced and well-argued posts defy an easy summary, but are essential reading. He has taken a leadership role against the Covid-19 Mandates and Lockdown madness.”