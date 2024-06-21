Our lawyers thought we might get a ruling from the Supreme Court on our government censorship case today, but alas, it’s looking like we'll have to wait until next week. Not that AI—which is not really “intelligent”—has any predictive answers, but just for fun I asked Grok (Twitter/X’s AI algorithm) for a prediction and got this rather colorful response...

Glad to see that we are “shaking the foundations of the digital age” and “changing the way we interact with social media forever.”

Apparently, if you ask again you may get a somewhat different answer. Here was round two…

Stay tuned for updates…

Share

.