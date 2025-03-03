Covid Shots, Transhumanism, and AI
My latest interview with Lila Rose on how to avoid a dystopian future.
Are we on the brink of a dystopian future? In this interview I discuss the dark side of modern science. We pull back the curtain on the hidden dangers of today’s scientific advancements, including the connection between the covid shots and many cases of long covid. We also explore the rise of genetic engineering, human-animal chimeras, three-parent babies, artificial gametes, and the ideology of transhumanism, which advocates that humans and technology merge in ways that could strip away our freedom. Check it out for a sobering look at the future of science and human dignity.
Here’s the audio version:
Thank you for a great discussion. The expectation/aspiration of transhumanists that society will be transformed in the future via a bioengineered redesign of human nature parallels older "progressive" technocratic ideologies that see eugenics and/or top-down engineering of the culture and the economy in such terms.
There are a number of flaws in such world views, the most obvious ones being that (1) an elitist centralization of knowledge and planning in fact inhibits social progress and competitiveness, no matter how intelligent the would-be philosopher-kings (or their AI bots) think they are; and (2) the full exercise of one's moral and intellectual autonomy is necessary for an adult human being to optimize their personal pursuit of happiness, with such autonomy being incompatible with attempts by elites (however benevolent their intentions and efficacious their methods may be) to impose their utopian "vision" of a better and/or more competitive social order on non-elites.
It is noteworthy that many transhumanists like Yuval Hariri insist that morality is an arbitrary subjective construct, not something that is objectively discernable from the facts of human nature. Once it is acknowledged that adult humans in fact have an innate need their personal liberty and property as much as they have an innate need for food, water, and shelter, the top-down philosopher-king model of intentional social improvement collapses. Likewise, the decentralized nature of knowledge creation and the necessity of competitive feedback mechanisms for the functioning of many social institutions (like the role that free market prices play in making the rational planning of production possible) refutes the intellectual conceit underlying "progressive" visions of top-down control.
mRNA, climate alarmism, gender distortion, and AI all intersect to perpetuate the Transhumanist Agenda... https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/transhumanism-is-the-extermination?r=8ypo0