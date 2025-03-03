Are we on the brink of a dystopian future? In this interview I discuss the dark side of modern science. We pull back the curtain on the hidden dangers of today’s scientific advancements, including the connection between the covid shots and many cases of long covid. We also explore the rise of genetic engineering, human-animal chimeras, three-parent babies, artificial gametes, and the ideology of transhumanism, which advocates that humans and technology merge in ways that could strip away our freedom. Check it out for a sobering look at the future of science and human dignity.

