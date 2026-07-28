Human Flourishing

Human Flourishing

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Christopher Kruger's avatar
Christopher Kruger
4h

There was a professor at Chicago Kent School of Law (now IIT), which I attended, named Lori B. Andrews, who tried to explore the legal complexities and nuance of various reproductive technology issues in the 90's, but the technology kept leaping far beyond the development of the law.

This also coincided with the advent of Clintonian neoliberalism and its attempt to reconcile profit and rent-seeking with liberal ethics and pluralism.

There are reckonings to be had between technologies and the life-cycle, as recently demonstrated by Tucker Carlson and Michael Shellenberger's interviews with opponents of euthanasia which is increasing with alarm velocity. Canada's MAD 2.0. is now making euthanasia available to physically ok young people with mental disorders and no longer pretends to adhere to the End of Life, "mercy-killing" model most persons were sold.

Commodification of organ transplants and surrogacy are also areas of deep concern, as there is nothing of monetary value on earth that isn't subject to theft, embezzlement, fraud, extortion, blackmail etc.

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Penny's Mind Files Method's avatar
Penny's Mind Files Method
2h

How disconnected from God does one have to be to think that designer babies is a good idea?

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