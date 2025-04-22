My Forthcoming Book on Healing Modern Medicine
"Making the Cut," due out September 2nd, is now available for pre-order on Amazon
I’m pleased to announce my next book is available for pre-order here. It will also be available on audiobook in September, though that’s not yet available for pre-order.
From the dust jacket:
There is a cure for medicine’s ills, but it’s going to hurt. Effective treatment, as every doctor knows, begins with accurate diagnosis. Making the Cut is about what’s going on in the house of medicine.
Medicine got sick. One in three people now distrust the healthcare system. Following the pandemic, two-thirds of Americans doubt medical scientists will act in the best interest of the public. We are grappling with an epidemic of chronic illness—heart disease, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, stroke, and chronic lung and kidney disease—affecting six in ten Americans, which medicine seems powerless to fix. The overall life expectancy of Americans has declined for the first time since the Great Depression.
Not only are trust levels tanking, the number of doctors is dropping dramatically. Physicians are quitting in droves. One in five doctors will leave medicine in the next two years. One in three will reduce their hours. A doctor, we assume, wounds in order to heal. “You’re going to feel a sharp pain!” she says, before making the cut. Today, though, all too often the doctor wounds without healing. Why?
In Making the Cut, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, one of the country's leading public intellectuals and preeminent bioethicists, reveals what medicine gave him—and what it sometimes took from him. This book is about how he grew from an overconfident pre-med to an ambivalent medical student to a capable physician who had fallen in love with medicine—even if his lover has turned into a prostitute of late. While presenting a damning diagnosis of contemporary medicine, Making the Cut also applies the wounding scalpel in order to heal it.
I am very much looking forward to the release of this book, which is deeply personal and not just theoretical. The narrative is sustained by harrowing clinical stories from my medical training. It also contains a serious critique of contemporary healthcare and my proposed path forward for reforming the house of medicine. I began the book over two decades ago upon graduating from medical school, and it’s taken until now to finish and finally get it into print. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it. I’ll be publishing an excerpt here at Human Flourishing as we get closer to the publication date.
I very much look forward to reading your book. As a retired physician who graduated med school in the 70s I’ve watched medicine morph into something that is practically unrecognizable to me. I worked at a time when we actually sometimes did house calls and really knew the people who were our patients. Physicians are put into impossible positions these days with mandated ( usually by the PE owned institution) 15 minute or less appointments and the complicated electronic medical records which are really a billing system in disguise. And so much more. We have lost that aspect of healing that is inherent in the patient feeling like they have been truly seen and understood by someone they trust. I will keep an eye open for your book.
It feels like a very important and timely book. I don't know that all the people who SHOULD read it, will -however. The levels of denial I see, in the Doctors with whom I have contact, is just staggering.