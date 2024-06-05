Our lawyers at NCLA sent a letter this week to Anthony Fauci, Google, and several of their associates regarding their obligations to preserve records relevant to our Murthy v. Missouri case. Those named in the letter include, besides Fauci, his colleague from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. David Morens, Adam Kirschner of the US State Department, and Google General Counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado, among others.

This in light of recent revelations of Fauci, Morens, and company evading Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by using personal email addresses in order to hide government work-related communications from public scrutiny, in violation of federal law. Fauci’s right-hand-man, David Morens, recently covered himself in shame during his congressional testimony, admitting that Fauci and associates took deliberate steps to illegally evade FOIA requests.

As our letter summarizes, in light of Morens’s admissions, we now have reason to believe that Fauci may have perjured himself during his deposition in our case:

However, Moreno’s recent congressional testimony clearly contradicts Fauci’s claims:

The context here involves Fauci’s attempt to evade questions about his role in the covid origin story, namely, his funding via EcoHealth Alliance of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “Secret back channel” is not a good look here for Fauci and colleagues. The letter goes on to elaborate:

So there seems to be mysterious a “foia lady” at the NIH—some staff member who knows how to hide the ball and can instruct other government employees on “best practices” for evading public scrutiny. Whoever this foia lady happens to be, let’s keep in mind that her salary—as well as the salaries of those at the NIH she is advising—is paid for by your tax dollars. Her role there seems analogous to a fixer for the mob: follow her advice and you don’t have to worry about the cops, the law, or trouble from the populace who pays for your salary.

So all that sounds bad—sounds in fact like a cover-up regarding our government’s role in the origins of covid. Which is kind of a big deal. But why is this relevant to our Murthy free speech case, besides the issue already mentioned of Fauci’s apparent perjury during his deposition? Well, if they delete evidence on covid origins, why would we trust that they would not similarly delete evidence related to government censorship? And so our letter includes this stern warning to those included on the relevant communications:

If we catch you in the act, don’t say you weren’t warned first. It only takes one person copied on an email—one person with some integrity and a functioning conscience—to leak it to the press, or to lawfully hand it over to the court under subpoena. It’s hard to cover all your tracks all the time, as Moreno’s recent admissions to congress made clear. The truth has many ways of surfacing.

Reclaim the Net reported in their commentary on the letter:

NCLA’s own, direct “skin in the game” is spelled out in a statement that says, “Our clients, who include top doctors and scientists, were censored for social media posts that turned out to be factually accurate, depriving the public of valuable perspectives during a public health crisis.” This refers to epidemiologists and co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, Jayanta Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, Aaron Kheriaty, and Jill Hines. The statement added: “We’re optimistic that the majority will look at the record and recognize that this was a sprawling government censorship enterprise without precedent in this country, and that this cannot be permitted to continue if the First Amendment is to survive.”

