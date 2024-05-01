Human Flourishing

Home
Notes
Archive
About

April 2024

They Think We Are Stupid, Volume 8
Everything you need to know about our ruling class's opinion of you. As always, these headlines are presented without commentary.
  
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
4
Voices in the Supreme Court: Protecting Our Free Speech with Aaron Kheriaty and Jenin Younes
On March 18, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Murthy v. Missouri challenging whether the government can induce social media platforms…
Published on The Bill Walton Show  
Episode 43: Aaron Kheriaty On The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Hearing
Hi everyone, In this episode, Aaron Kheriaty and I discuss our involvement in the Murthy v. Missouri case, which challenges the government's censorship…
Published on The Illusion of Consensus  
1:15:38
Supreme Court Oral Arguments: Justices Err by Comparing Social Media to Print Media
Some of the Justices reached for an inapt analogy for the government's social media censorship.
  
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
5

March 2024

Censorship Is an Act of Desperation
The censorship leviathan is now exposed and is losing its grip on power, and so it is lashing out, as guest author Jeffrey Tucker explains here.
  
JeffreyTucker
2
Supreme Court Oral Arguments: In-Depth Analysis, Part 2
My commentary on the our oral arguments and the Justices’ interrogations, with my conjectures regarding how the Court will rule on the injunction in…
  
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
11
Supreme Court Oral Arguments: In-Depth Analysis, Part 1
My commentary on the government’s arguments and the Justices’ interrogations of the government's lawyer.
  
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
12
Our Day in the Supreme Court
My initial reaction to the oral arguments in our Murthy v. Missouri (a.k.a. Missouri v. Biden) case on Monday
  
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
9
URGENT Episode 37: Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gives Her FIRST EVER Interview On Being Persecuted For Anti-Lockdown Advocacy
Smeared Covid dissident Dr. Kulvinder Kaur's first ever interview. Exclusively on The Illusion of Consensus.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus  
35:51
Why the TikTok Ban is So Dangerous
Did they tell you the part about giving the president sweeping new powers?
Published on Racket News  
A Close Look at the Amici Briefs in Murthy v. Missouri [Missouri v. Biden]
A commentary from the Brownstone Institute on the briefs submitted to the Supreme Court
  
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
5
© 2024 Aaron Kheriaty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture